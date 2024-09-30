Honey and the Bear play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on October 5, 2024.

Folk duo Honey and the Bear are touring to Derbyshire to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Jon and Lucy Hart fuse fine vocals, play double bass, bouzouki and acoustic guitar while Lucy plays ukelele and Jon provides electric guitar. The married couple will be accompanied by Evan Carson on bodhran, drums and percussion and Archie Churchill-Moss on diatonic accordion, when they play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on October 5.

Honey and the Bear have released a cover of Sandy Denny’s Who Knows Where The Time Goes? ahead of their tour of nine counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audience members at the Belper concert will also hear selections from Honey and the Bear’s three albums – debut release Made in the Aker (2019), Journey Through The Roke (2021) and Away Beyond The Fret (2023).

Lucy and Jon have been writing and performing together at gigs and festivals in the UK and Europe since 2014 having met at a songwriting event two years earlier. Their music draws inspiration from their Suffolk base – the landscape, the people, the past and modern day heroes and heroines, the rich folklore and the restless sea.

Tickets cost £17.60 to see Honey and the Bear in Belper, available from https://wegottickets.com/event/624097