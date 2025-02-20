The MozART Group are heading to Buxton Opera House on February 25, 2025.

Classical music played with a humorous twist will be hysterical if you don’t know your Mozart from you Bach, but exquisitely performed if you do.

The MozART Group will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 where Derbyshire music lovers can see why the string quartet’s concerts have sold more than five million tickets throughout the world.

From exquisitely performed football chants, to Elton John’s Crocodile Rock and all the way through to an interesting reenactment of a violin catching its muse cheating with a cello, the skilled musicians promises beautifully played classical music with an hilarious twist.

The MozART Group say: "We exist despite the sober formality of great concert halls, despite the boredom of classical musicians' life, despite fanatic lovers of classical music, despite fans of rock, rap or pop who are afraid of classical music.”

Musical hotshots The MozArt Group bring humour to their classical programme (photo: Nicolas Fagot)

All four gentlemen are well educated instrumentalists who graduated from prestigious Academies of Music in Warsaw and Łódz, but they decided to play classical music in a humorous way. Filip Jaślar, Michał Sikorski, Paweł Kowaluk, Bolesław Błaszczyk and former cellist and founding member Artur Renion created a worldwide unique musical cabaret, where the music, not the words are the source of joy and laughter.

The musicians of the MozART Group have been playing together since 1995. At the beginning, they presented short musical jokes on Canal Plus Television and gave their first debut in 1997 at the PAKA competition of young Polish cabarets in Krakow. In the same year, they presented their first cabaret performance entitled Mozart's still alive and since then, they have played concerts ihroughout Europe, Canada, the U.S.A and Asia.

The quartet received prestigious prizes like the Grand Prix of the XVIII Festival of Satire and Comedy in Lidzbark, the special prize from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Poland for outstanding achievements and 15 years on stage and all three main prizes at the 10th Festival des Artes Burlesques[ in St Etienne/France: the Grand Prix of the Jury, the Audience Award and the Press Award.

TIckets cost £34, book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.ukor call 01298 72190.