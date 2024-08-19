Dave Hewitt was an avid bass player who played in several bands including Traitors Gate, Wytchfynde and Stormwatch (photo: Rock Shots)

A festival celebrating music, community and charity will honour the memory of a cherished north Derbyshire musician who mentored many aspiring artists.

This year’s Brit Fest in Chesterfield has been renamed Dave Day in recognition of bass player Dave Hewitt who passed away in May this year after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Now in its 12th year of raising money and awareness for the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, the festival will be held at the Britannia Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield on Sunday, August 25. Donations will support Parkinsons UK.

Festival organiser Becky Measures, whose mum Wendy Watson founded the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, said: “Brit Fest has always been about bringing people together for great music and important causes. This year is particularly meaningful as we honour Dave, a true legend in our community, and continue to support causes close to our hearts. Dave was such a special man who, alongside his beautiful wife Rebecca Hewitt, supported not just myself but many others….be it music, charity or general friendship!! We hope this day plays just a small part in keeping his legacy going and raising awareness of Parkinson’s.

The Mighty Traitors will headline the festival on Sunday, August 25.

Rebecca Hewitt said: “It's a lovely gesture, one that I'm sure Dave would be very honoured that he was the main attraction.”

The festival will be headlined by The Mighty Traitors, two members of which were in a band with Dave. The Mighty Traitors’ lead guitarist Neil Kellow said: “Rick Gilliat (lead vocalist) and Paul Rowbottom (drummer) were both in Traitors Gate with Dave, obviously forming a huge bond and friendship as a result. Both where devastated when Dave became ill and passed. Paul played in Stormwatch with Dave before Traitors Gate and was also his brother-in-law. Rick and Dave have been friends since they were in Witchfynde together.

"When Becky asked them to play, even though they are already playing that day, they wouldn’t have missed it for the world….to celebrate Dave Hewitt in the only way possible through music. The band will be performing with a real focus on Dave’s legacy of kindness, humility and benevolence towards others – setting an example as a true gentleman. At least one song from the original Traitors Gate set will be dedicated to Dave on the night."

Dave’s nephews – Mark and Steve Hewitt from the band Ovacast – are also performing in the festival. Mark said: “It’s a great honour to our family that the event has been named in his memory. Dave was such a massive inspiration to our family and the sole reason that Ben (Dave’s son), Steve and myself got into music. The amount of people’s lives he has touched and legacy he has left behind has made us all very proud. He was a master in his work as an armourer and also in his craft as an accomplished musician.”

Rock and metal covers band Towards the Sun – a personal favourite of Becky’s – and acts including Carnival, Preston Bird, To Hell Of Verona, The Cabronitas and Madie Fleming will also be performing.

One of the highlights of the day will be a live rendition of Check Your Boobs from Wendy’s World: The Musical by Max Restiano.

In addition to the music, attendees can look forward to outdoor bars, food stalls, bouncy castle, and glitter face paints—promising a fun-filled day for all ages.

Brit Fest will kick off at 12.30pm and will run until 9pm.

Entry is free. Festival visitors will be encouraged to donate to the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline and Parkinson’s UK.