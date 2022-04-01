Barrow Hill Roundhouse hosts Phoenix Concert Band for space-themed music programme
Chesterfield based Phoenix Concert Band will celebrate 21 years of making music with a space-themed concert in Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Set against the backdrop of steam locomotives at the Roundhouse, the community wind band will take the audience on a Journey to the Cosmos on Saturday, May 7,2022, at 7.30pm.
Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek, Journey Through Orion and many more compostitions will be included in the programme.
The band has played a number of sucessful concerts since the lifting of Covid restrictions but the Roundhouse is a much bigger venue to showcase the band’s talents.
During lockdown, Phoenix Concert Band embraced the challenges of rehearsals over Zoom and emerged as a bigger and stronger ensemble.
Tickets for the concert cost £8 (£4 for children) in advance and £10 cash on the door. For details on how to obtain tickets, go to www.phoenixband.net, the band’s Facebook page or call 07729 951815. A supply will be available to buy at the Tourist Information Centre in Chesterfield.
New players are always welcome by the band and there are vacancies for a range of instruments. If you are an interested adult, playing at grade 5 level or above and willing to commit to weekly
rehearsals (Friday evening at Hasland Methodist Church), and playing at local concerts,
