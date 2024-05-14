Runners battle the heat over 33 miles in Spire Ultra Scorcher
The course itself was in pretty much perfect condition and once again the race was won by Kevin Hoult of Huddersfield and the ladies winner was Sarah Challans of Retford. The first local runners home were North Derbyshire RC’s James Furniss and Robert Bishop finishing joint 10th in 5.51. The first local lady was Dronfield RC’s Sarah Sanderson in 7.24.
The heat accounted for a record 8 retirements and there were 94 finishers in total.
The Spire Ultra is an adaptation of the Chesterfield Round Walk and covers 33 miles of excellent trails and footpaths in a clockwise loop over the rural surroundings. Starting and finishing at the excellent North Wingfield Community Resource Centre, the finishers were able to relax in the relative cool of the building whilst replenishing salt levels with chip butties. Once again the race benefited from inclusion in the Runfurther ultra championships and several newcomers gained prizes thanks to the Runfurther sponsors. Next year’s event will take place on 10th May.