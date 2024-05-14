Runners battle the heat over 33 miles in Spire Ultra Scorcher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scorcher of a day saw runners adapt their strategies in an attempt to get around the 33 mile course, slowing the pace slightly and taking a little longer at the aid stations or under the hose pipe showers.

The course itself was in pretty much perfect condition and once again the race was won by Kevin Hoult of Huddersfield and the ladies winner was Sarah Challans of Retford. The first local runners home were North Derbyshire RC’s James Furniss and Robert Bishop finishing joint 10th in 5.51. The first local lady was Dronfield RC’s Sarah Sanderson in 7.24.

The heat accounted for a record 8 retirements and there were 94 finishers in total.

