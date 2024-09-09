Chesterfield Cricket Club celebrate a day of glory

Chesterfield's first-team squad celebrate their return to the Premier Division.

Chesterfield Cricket Club are celebrating one of the most glorious days in their 130-year history at Queen's Park.

The first and second teams gained promotion in the Derbyshire County League within hours of each other. Both did so in stunning style and with two rounds of matches to spare. The first team landed a knock-out blow against visitors Clifton in their Division One game. Chesterfield went into the contest in the second promotion spot with Clifton third. But Chesterfieid gained such an overwhelming victory - by eight wickets and taking 22 points to Clifton's one - they can no longer be caught. Gloomy skies and intermittent drizzle delayed the start but Clifton, who were put in, reached a promising 68-3 in tricky batting conditions. However, the match changed when Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott put himself on to bowl off-spin from the Lake End. Ludo Litchfield tried to drive his fifth delivery but sent up a skier and Jordan Lemon, at mid-on, judged the catch to perfection. That sparked a collapse with seven wickets falling for 19 runs. Opening bowler Muhammad Zaroob had taken two early wickets - one with the help of a superb catch by wicket-keeper Ben Lodge standing up to the stumps - on his return after more than a month out with a broken thumb.

In the over after Wilmott's strike, Zaroob claimed two more wickets with successive deliveries. Wilmott doubled his tally in his second over with the help of a fine, low slip catch by Kemira Wijenayake to account for Mohsin Ali (33) and there was no way back for Clifton. They were all out for 87 with Zaroob taking 4-37 and Wilmott 3-12. By that stage Chesterfieid knew that, if they won and restricted Clifton to one bowling point by losing fewer than four wickets, they would be promoted. Rain returned to force the players off for the tea break with Chesterfield on 9-0 and the weather continued to threaten on the resumption. Openers Luke Westwell and Ben Slater pressed the accelerator with Slater, in particular, throwing the bat at any loose deliveries. They raced to 40 before Westwell was out in the ninth over and the job was nearly done when Slater was caught off a skier after plundering 44 off 31 balls. Wijenayake hit a flurry of boundaries before Kingham drove a back-foot four through the off-side to spark the celebrations. The last time Chesterfield's first team were promoted was in 1959 when they won section 1B of the Bassetlaw League to earn a spot in section 1A. The Seconds' match at Holmewood in Division Four North lasted only 28 overs. Put in, the hosts were skittled for 63 with opening bowler Tom Wanford taking 4-8 and fellow seamer Barney Kirk 4-32.

The bowlers were backed up by some fine fielding with Matt Carrington an oustading catch at mid-off. Kieran Marsh then smashed 42 not out off 29 balls to seal a nine-wicket victory.