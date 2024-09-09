Chesterfied captains full of pride after promotion-winning seasons

Chesterfield's two promotion-winning cricket captains have spoken of their pride in their squads' achievements.

A crushing eight-wicket win over Clifton sealed the first team's return to the Derbyshire County League Premier Division three years after they were relegated. "It's an unreal feeling," said skipper Harry Wilmott. "It's unbelievable - and especially to do it with such a great bunch of lads." Chesterfield suffered the agony of just missing promotion at the end of last season and that was a particularly tough time for Wilmott, who was on the sidelines with a serious knee injury. He worked hard on his rehabilitation programme and returned to action at the end of May, starting out in the Seconds. On his second weekend he hit a century off 44 balls and that heralded his return to the first team. Since then he has played a key role with the ball, taking 24 League wickets at 13.92. He has often bowled in tandem with fellow off-spinner Kemira Wijenayake with the duo sparking several batting collapses. The success has been based on a strong attack with four bowlers averaging below 20 and disciplined batting with vital runs often coming all down the order. "I think we've deserved it," said Wilmott, "We've won 11 of our last 12 games." The Seconds have also booked promotion - to Division Three North - with two rounds of matches left. This has also been a quick turnaround following relegation two seasons ago. Skipper Adam Woodhouse said: "It's been a real all-round team performance. Five or six players have scored loads of runs and five or six have taken multiple wickets. It's been a pleasure to captain them." Both teams have the chance to go up as champions. On Saturday the firsts travel to leaders Ticknall in what could prove a title decider. Ticknall are eight points ahead of Chesterfield but a win is worth 22. The Seconds, who are 10 points clear of West Hallam White Rose, host Hollinsend Methodist at Queen's Park. The third team's game against Cutthorpe fourths was abandoned as a draw. Jamie O'Connor hit six sixes in his 151 not out as Chesterfield rattled up 264-7 declared and the visitors replied with 189-1. On Saturday they travel to Pilsley & Clay Cross Seconds. The Sunday side lost by nine wickets at Bawtry with Everton in the Mansfield & District League after being bowled out for 101.