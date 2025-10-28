Andersson signs new three year deal with Derbyshire

Martin Andersson has extended his stay with Derbyshire

All-rounder, Martin Andersson, has signed a new three-year deal with Derbyshire.

Andersson enjoyed a strong first full season with the Club, scoring three centuries and a further three half-centuries in the Rothesay County Championship.

Following his move from Middlesex, Andersson was a regular member of the Derbyshire side across all formats in 2025 and has now committed his future to the Club until the end of the 2028 season.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Martin’s contribution in 2025 was impressive, he claimed some crucial wickets and produced a number of great innings, particularly in red ball cricket, which showed great defiance and steel. These are qualities we look for in our players and I’m delighted Martin will be staying with us for three more seasons.

“Having reliable performers with bat and ball is something every team is desperate for, so for us to have secured Martin’s future is a big tick in the box for our squad building. We’re thrilled with his development with us so far and are looking forward to seeing the heights he can hit in 2026 and beyond.”

Andersson added: “I really enjoyed my first season with Derbyshire in 2025. Playing regularly across all formats gave me the opportunity to develop my game.

“We’ve got a really talented group here, and together with the coaching staff we’re building something special. Coming so close to promotion last season was both a big step forward for us as a team and a source of frustration.

“Everyone in the squad is driven to go one better next year and achieve promotion. I’m excited to be part of this group for the next three years and to play an important role in the club’s future success.”