Mick leads Bolehill No2 to win over Tramwayman

MICK BUNTING, clean sweep in six reds opener

Another season of the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup got underway with the preliminary stages this year contested as four groups of three with the winner of each section gaining home advantage in the quarter finals and the runners-up also progressing as an away team.

Crich Comrades travelled to Bolehill Institute for the second time in three weeks having emerged victorious from a tight battle with the No1 team in the opening league fixture and now met the hosts' No 2 outfit in the shorter format.

Darren Bunting scored a 52-26 success in the opener before Paul Hubbard equalised with a 34-11 riposte to continue his decent early run in his first season.

Paul Trevett nudged the Tramwaymen into the lead but that is as good as it got for them with Mick Bunting quickly equalising and all three scotch doubles contests going to the home side, Bunting (M) completing a clean sweep on the night.

Bolehill No1 fell 5-2 at Tansley Potters, who have started the season very brightly with three straight wins in all formats.

Joe Neville took the opener on the pink, then son Radford struck an excellent 31 break for 2-0 and Joe Hawkins scored a 57-8 success to make it three.

Ian Birks pulled one back and teamed up with Simon Zoppi to notch the other point for the visitors but the hosts took the other pairs legs on pink and black to put them in a good position.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 romped to a 6-1 victory at Edgefold No2 for whom only Martin Barwick was successful, equalising Alex Fisher's opening salvo for the visitors.

There was some confusion with Reece Johnstone originally scoring a victory for the hosts only for the handicap to be found to be wrong and on the resultant replay which was cordially agreed, Jack Lowe turned the result around to enable a great start in the group for the Amber Valley cuemen.

With Clay Cross No1 not able to field a team this week, Edgefold No1 and No3 brought forward their contest to avoid fixture congestion and enjoyed another tight battle following on from their early league encounter which the reigning champions just edged.

The singles frames were shared with Sam Kniveton and Conrad Spencer registering for the underdogs and Richard Ferguson and Steve Burton on target for the No1 team.

Burton, teaming up with Duncan Harwood nudged their side ahead and then Ferguson with Rob Muxlow sealed the deal before Kniveton and Spencer reduced the arrears to the minimum margin of 4-3.