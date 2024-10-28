Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirteen HKL League sides were in action in the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup at the weekend.

Twelve of them faced each other with Doe Lea making a shock exit at the hands of Grassmoor Sports. The game was tied at 2-2 at the final whistle with Josh Parfitt hitting both Doe Lea goals hoever an outstanding performance by Sports was rewarded as they held their neve to win the penalty shoot out 5-4. Fellow HKL ONE side Clowne Wanderers did progress by beating Clay Cross Utd 3-2. Clay Cross Town fared no better than Utd slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Hasland Club for whom Lewis Warwick, Joe Oakley and Matt Bower scored. Brampton Victoria beat Rangers by the same score, Dan Hartshorn, Oliver Papworth and Liam Varley with the winning goals. Jordan Macaskill scored a fine hat trick, leading his Pilsley Community side to a 7-3 win at Hepthorne Lane, Jay Cooper twice, Tyler Barksby and John Gibb the other scorers. Eyam made the long trek to Mansfield League side Langwith White Star, fruitlessly as it turned out slipping to an odd goal defeat in seven.

Just one game was played in the league's top flight and Brampton Rovers moved up to fourth on the back of a 6-3 victory. Tom Robe scored a pair for Rovers, Nico Degirolama, Jason Foster, Dominic Fitzpatrick and Jack Mathews one apiece.

Likewise in HKL TWO with MSK Utd beating Dronfield Wanderers 7-3. Bader Kazkaz scored twice in this one, Max Relph, Harry Simpson, Marshal Ellis-Young, Vared Kebedi and Simon Gebremichael one.

Football photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

Bolsover Town Seniors extended their lead at the top of HKL THREE to six points by winning 3-1 at Creswell Barnett. Killamarsh Juniors just edged out Shinnon 3-2 whilst two Danny Stevenson goals plus strikes from Brad Woodhead earned Staveley Town a 4-2 win over Green Utd.

Walkers Wanderers beat Rose and Crown 4-1 to move to the top of HKL FIVE on goal difference with Dave Canning, Josh Watts, Ben Demery and Caelan Wall hitting the winning goals. An eight goal thriller played out between Spartans and Chesterfield Town ended honours even as they drew 4-4. Dan Shearman scored twice for Spartans, Rhys Mansell and Sean Dineen once with Will Tracey also bagging a brace, Louis Naylor and Connor Whelan one each for Town. Josh Bennett scored two as Whitwell beat Tupton 2-0 whilst John Pye won 4-1 at Wingfield White Hart.

The top two won in HKL FIVE. Leaders Courage only just squeezing past Elm Tree 4-3, Trent Jules twice, Jack Dunwell and Jack Roddis with winning goals as second placed Duke of Brampton won just as narrowly 3-2 at Pilsley Community Developement. Also winning in this division where Town CFC who beat Hasland Community 4-1 and Tupton 2-1 victors over Poolsbrook Town.

All Inn are top of HKL SIX who played really well to beat Tibshelf Commuity Reserves with Sam Bayne scoring twice, Nathan Hamilton and Tom Holmes once. In second place are Crown and Anchor who thanks to goals from Richie Broomhead and Cameron Davidson beat Renishaw 2-1. Meanwhile Woodthorp Inn thumped Brimington Three Horseshoes 6-1 with Jack Partridge scoring twice, Dave Young, Max Mogford, Freddy Browne and Oliver Hanbury-Smith once. Dronfield Oak were winners as were Hasland Community Reserves, beating Creswell Black Diamond 3-2 and Town CFC 4-1 respectively.