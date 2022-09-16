The National League said in a statemen last night: “The board of the National League is pleased to provide an update on streaming following a

meeting of the board on September 15.

“The current broadcast rights, which includes streaming, are currently held by our broadcast partner BT Sport.

“We have been working closely with them over the past few months to secure an agreement whereby non televised matches could be streamed on a league platform, also respecting the need to comply with Article 48 restrictions.

“BT Sport have been incredibly supportive in this vision, for which we are extremely grateful.

“Following board approval, we will now be progressing matters to contractually cement that position.

“After several months of considering the options and appropriate due diligence the board were presented with a detailed report which, having received proposals from a number of potential partners including market leaders and which also included speaking with organisations who have successful experience in streaming, a series of recommendations were made.

“The board unanimously approved all recommendations and have tasked the commercial committee to immediately progress this work, finalise contractual arrangements and confirm timelines. The ambition is to have a fully functioning platform launch in the second-half of the season.

“This is an exciting project but would not be possible without the co-operation of BT Sport and the support of our key title sponsors Vanarama.