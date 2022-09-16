Yeovil Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.
The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
- Latest score: Yeovil Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 1st; Glovers 18th
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
Countdown to KO
The warm-ups are done and both teams are in the tunnel.
The pitch is getting one last soaking from the sprinklers.
We will paying respects to the Queen before kick-off and then we will be getting underway here at Huish Park.
Tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Just like in midweek, there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off and both sets of players will wear black armbands.
How Yeovil line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Chesterfield are unchanged for the third successive game. The bench also remain the same from midweek.
Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
From @cfchistory_com on Twitter: “Should Chesterfield win at Yeovil today, it will be their fourth win on the bounce at Yeovil, their fifth win on the bounce this season and their sixth win on the bounce on September 17th.”
Yeovil injury news
Defender Callum Rowe faces up to six weeks out after picking up an injury, which manager Chris Hargreaves said is a ‘big blow.’
Midfielder Sam Perry missed the game against Eastleigh in midweek due to concussion.
Goalkeeper Max Evans is out with a long-term injury.
Streaming to be introduced in second-half of season
The National League said in a statemen last night: “The board of the National League is pleased to provide an update on streaming following a
meeting of the board on September 15.
“The current broadcast rights, which includes streaming, are currently held by our broadcast partner BT Sport.
“We have been working closely with them over the past few months to secure an agreement whereby non televised matches could be streamed on a league platform, also respecting the need to comply with Article 48 restrictions.
“BT Sport have been incredibly supportive in this vision, for which we are extremely grateful.
“Following board approval, we will now be progressing matters to contractually cement that position.
“After several months of considering the options and appropriate due diligence the board were presented with a detailed report which, having received proposals from a number of potential partners including market leaders and which also included speaking with organisations who have successful experience in streaming, a series of recommendations were made.
“The board unanimously approved all recommendations and have tasked the commercial committee to immediately progress this work, finalise contractual arrangements and confirm timelines. The ambition is to have a fully functioning platform launch in the second-half of the season.
“This is an exciting project but would not be possible without the co-operation of BT Sport and the support of our key title sponsors Vanarama.
“We are excited to move this forward promptly and will give regular updates as to the progress of the project.”
Chesterfield could have Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante back for the trip to Yeovil Town on Saturday.