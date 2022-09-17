'Off day' - Chesterfield coach reacts to late 'ugly' draw against Yeovil Town

Danny Webb.

Substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam fired in an 88th minute equaliser to score his first Spireites goal to make it 2-2 after falling behind just before that.

The point keeps the Blues top of the table and still unbeaten after the first nine games of the season.

"It was not a classic performance but one point is better than none,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

“We would all like nights like the other night when the football is scintillating and everyone is on their game. Today, I think to a man, maybe everyone was off their game. The effort levels were there. We are disappointed with the goals we have conceded, especially the second one from a corner.

"Ultimately, a great point considering there was not long to go and we were very close to losing the game.

"When you have had the level of consistency and the level of performance that we have had, you have to go ‘alright, the lads are due an off day.’ We will have other off days, but when you do you have to still get something.

"This group of players do not throw the towel in and I think we showed resilience in a different kind of way today.

"It was a bit ugly, a bit unnattractive to watch, but ultimately we are still top of the league.

"To draw, in hindsight, is a good point. We leave not over the moon, but reasonably happy. The boys kept going until the end.

"Yeovil had a right go so credit to them.”

Kabongo Tshimanga was once again not involved in the matchday squad.

Explaining why, Webb said: "He has got a few more checks he has got to get on his ankle before he gets back into it properly probably. Despite the fact that he has had those minutes off the bench he is probably not as up to scratch as the other lads.”