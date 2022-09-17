How we rated each Chesterfield player in late draw at Yeovil Town
Chesterfield remain unbeaten after rescuing a late 2-2 draw against Yeovil Town.
Gime Toure opened the scoring after four minutes but Jamie Grimes equalised on eight minutes.
Josh Staunton made it 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining but substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam struck an 88th minute equaliser.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from Huish Park..
Lucas Covolan 6
He probably didn’t cover himself in glory for the first goal as he rushed off his line although he was left exposed by Williams. He showed some good hands with a smart save from Worthington’s free-kick and a couple of decent saves in the second-half.
Jeff King 6
A below-par performance by his high standards this season, but he still played a part in the build-up to the first goal and delivered the corner for the equaliser.
Tyrone Williams 5
The centre-back was at fault for Yeovil’s first goal when he failed to deal with a ball down the side and he got caught out a couple of other times. But did redeem himself slightly as the game went on.
Jamie Grimes 6
Scored Chesterfield’s equaliser, his first goal of the season. Defensively he was shaky at times with some indecisiveness in possession but, like Williams, also made some important clearances.
Branden Horton 6
So-so. Yeovil winger Johnson went past him a couple of times in the opening 45. Could have been more productive in possession. A few nice bursts forwward in the second-half.
Darren Oldaker 6
Kept things ticking over nicely in midfield but without being at the levels we have seen previously this season. His shot was parried before Grimes turned it in for 1-1. Chesterfield did not have a firm grip on this game.
Ollie Banks 6
Available for selection after successfully appealing his red card in midweek. Tested Smith with one long-range shot, battled well and made a couple of timely interceptions.
Liam Mandeville 6
Started quite well and was involved in the first goal with a lovely pass to King. But overall was involved enough and did not threaten. Subbed off late on.
Jack Clarke 6
Tried to make things happen but not much came off for him. Created one decent chance for Miller in the first-half. Subbed off.
Calvin Miller 5
Didn’t offfer enough in an attacking sense. Slipped a shot wide before half-time from around 12 yards but it was on his weaker foot. Subbed with 25 minutes to go.
Joe Quigley 6
Fed off scraps all afternoon against his former side. He was outnumbered by the home defence and found it tough.
Jesurun Uchegbulam 7
Came off the bench to replace Miller and score his first goal for the club and rescue a point.
Michael Gyasi 6
Replace Clarke for the final 20.
George Cooper N/A
Came on for Mandeville on 84 minutes. His shot from King’s corner fell into Uchegbulam’s path for the equaliser.