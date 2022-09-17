Gime Toure opened the scoring after four minutes but Jamie Grimes equalised on eight minutes.

Josh Staunton made it 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining but substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam struck an 88th minute equaliser.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from Huish Park..

Jesurun Uchegbulam scored Chesterfield's equaliser at Yeovil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Covolan 6

He probably didn’t cover himself in glory for the first goal as he rushed off his line although he was left exposed by Williams. He showed some good hands with a smart save from Worthington’s free-kick and a couple of decent saves in the second-half.

Jeff King 6

A below-par performance by his high standards this season, but he still played a part in the build-up to the first goal and delivered the corner for the equaliser.

Tyrone Williams 5

The centre-back was at fault for Yeovil’s first goal when he failed to deal with a ball down the side and he got caught out a couple of other times. But did redeem himself slightly as the game went on.

Jamie Grimes 6

Scored Chesterfield’s equaliser, his first goal of the season. Defensively he was shaky at times with some indecisiveness in possession but, like Williams, also made some important clearances.

Branden Horton 6

So-so. Yeovil winger Johnson went past him a couple of times in the opening 45. Could have been more productive in possession. A few nice bursts forwward in the second-half.

Darren Oldaker 6

Kept things ticking over nicely in midfield but without being at the levels we have seen previously this season. His shot was parried before Grimes turned it in for 1-1. Chesterfield did not have a firm grip on this game.

Ollie Banks 6

Available for selection after successfully appealing his red card in midweek. Tested Smith with one long-range shot, battled well and made a couple of timely interceptions.

Liam Mandeville 6

Started quite well and was involved in the first goal with a lovely pass to King. But overall was involved enough and did not threaten. Subbed off late on.

Jack Clarke 6

Tried to make things happen but not much came off for him. Created one decent chance for Miller in the first-half. Subbed off.

Calvin Miller 5

Didn’t offfer enough in an attacking sense. Slipped a shot wide before half-time from around 12 yards but it was on his weaker foot. Subbed with 25 minutes to go.

Joe Quigley 6

Fed off scraps all afternoon against his former side. He was outnumbered by the home defence and found it tough.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Came off the bench to replace Miller and score his first goal for the club and rescue a point.

Michael Gyasi 6

Replace Clarke for the final 20.

George Cooper N/A