There is a full round of fixtures in the National League today but the Spireites have an extended break and don’t play until Monday when they travel to Halifax.

It means Town will have gone nine days without a game when they travel to The Shay.

But Cook and his backroom staff Gary Roberts and Danny Webb won’t be at home with their feet up as they plan on casting an eye on some of the matches taking place.

Spireites coach Danny Webb.

“Luckily it means I can go and watch Halifax at Altrincham which is great,” Cook said.

"Gary Roberts is going over to Wrexham v Solihull Moors and Danny Webb is going to watch Grimsby v Stockport so it is a really good day for us in terms of watching opposition and fact-finding.

"The work does not stop.”

In terms of the other teams around Chesterfield in the league table, Boreham Wood host bottom club Dover, Dagenham and Redbridge are at home to Barnet and Notts County welcome King’s Lynn Town to Meadow Lane.

"The more I watch the league the more I find out about it,” Cook added.

"There are no easy games, there are no walkovers, every game is tough.