The 24-year-old is still the leading marksman in the National League with 24 goals despite not playing for two months after suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle in February.

When asked how he is progressing, Cook told the DT: "Absolutely brilliant. He is a pleasure around the club. He is out of his (medical) boot and he is walking. Hopefully in the next week or two he is going to start his rehab in terms of running on the grass. He could be back to help us this season at some point if we stayed successful. It is something that we can cling on to with really, really great hope.”

There is also positive news on fellow striker Danny Rowe, who has not played for six months.

Kabongo Tshimanga is making good progress in his return to fitness.

"He has returned to training now,” Cook said. “I think he has stepped up his training this week. Danny is progressing really, really well and we are all delighted with that.”

Midfielder Manny Oyeleke has not missed a day of training for two weeks now, Cook says, but he does not want to risk him and is focusing on the ‘bigger picture.’

Cook explained: “I think everyone knows what a good player he is. He has had a really interrupted season with breakdowns and a recurring calf problem. We don’t want to keep putting him to then having to keep coming out. If we can manage him back to full fitness, the reality is it will be a strong addition for us for the run-in.

"As a manager I am not into risking players, I always try to see a bigger picture, albeit we do have one eye on trying to get in the play-offs and finish as high as we can and we also want to be promoted so it is about managing all those expectations.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Tyson has been in training for ‘well over a week’ but Luke Croll is ‘still a little bit far away’ from a return.