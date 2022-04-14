Town are currently fifth, three points behind third-placed Halifax, who they visit on Monday in front of the BT Sport cameras (5.20pm KO).

However, the gap to Halifax could be extended to six points if the Shaymen win at Altrincham on Good Friday when Chesterfield are not in action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites are currently fifth in the National League.

Finishing second or third would mean the Spireites would advance straight to the play-off semi-finals where they would be at home in a one-leg tie. They would avoid the elimination round, which is where they came unstuck last season against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The Blues might have been looking over their shoulder a little bit after the heavy defeat to Grimsby but victory at Wealdstone means they are looking up again.

Cook told the DT: “Top three is very much a possibility and that is our target 100 per cent. That is our target, without a shadow of doubt.

"To finish in the top three gives you one game at home which everyone craves for. We know what one game would bring here with our support at home, it would be a great night.

"Beating Halifax will help us go a long way (to finishing in the top three) but we also know that Halifax, Wrexham, Solihull, are all very good teams so we are not under any illusions about how difficult it will be.