The Spireites lost 2-0 against the Gulls at Plainmoor in front of around 900 travelling away fans who made the 500-mile round trip.

Cook did not want to talk to the press after the full-time whistle.

When asked if he regretted that decision now, Cook responded: “No, no. Why would I regret it? I would have said a lot of things that would have made a lot of people on the pitch unhappy. And then the players would not want to play the next week (against Woking).

“It was a very disappointing trip home, there is a lot of pain as you can imagine and that is natural.

"If you play like that in front of such a good travelling support there has got to be pain and the squad have felt that pain. But there is only so long that you can feel pain. Eventually we have got to come out and show another side to our performances that we have not shown in the last month.

“I am quite sure our lads did not mean to go out and do that to our travelling supporters."

The Blues conceded twice in the second-half to fall to their third consecutive defeat.

“Probably in our best spell in the game we end up conceding and conceding again quickly, very similar to Halifax away, and there are a couple of really worrying patterns,” Cook added.

“The truth is we put in a really, really low performance.