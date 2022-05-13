Town have won just five in 17 since Cook was appointed in February, a run of results which has left them needing to avoid defeat on the last game of the season this Sunday at home to Woking to make the play-offs.
Cook told the DT: “Going forward we need to put in performances that supporters can relate to. The first thing we have to do in games is fight and run, some qualities that don’t cost a lot.”
Asked whether he is confident that he will get that against Woking, he added: “No, not in any uncertain terms, no. I said after the Notts County game that I am struggling to trust this group of players. As I speak today, I have seen nothing that I can trust them now. So Sunday’s performance will be a big indicator as to where we are at.
“The lads are training very hard on the training ground and what they have to do is to take the training ground work onto the pitch on Sunday. If they can replicate what they are doing on the training ground into Sunday’s game I think we can be fine. But, at the minute, I am not convinced or sure that they will do that.”
Cook also admitted that he is still searching for his best formation and line-up.
He added: “If you watched us last Saturday, we conceded very easily and didn't look like scoring. So when you have got problems at both ends of the pitch you are in trouble.
“The most important thing is winning on Sunday and giving our supporters something to leave the stadium with that they can believe in that could take us into the play-offs with optimism. At the minute, there is not too much of that about. But all I will do, as our supporters know, is make sure I cover blade of grass in pursuit of getting that right.”