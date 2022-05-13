According to Cook, the Blues have got 16 players whose contracts currently expire in the summer.

It is believed the 16 are: Scott Loach, Melvin Minter, Dylan Wharton, Luke Croll, Fraser Kerr, Haydn Hollis, George Carline, Alex Whittle, Curtis Weston, Jim Kellermann, Jak McCourt, Liam Mandeville, Joe Rowley, Tom Denton, Nathan Tyson and Stefan Payne.

"You would think they would be playing for their future but, unfortunately for us, sometimes it looks like they aren’t playing for their future,” Cook said.

Town head into this Sunday’s home fixture against Woking knowing a win or a draw will be enough to secure a play-off spot.

Cook is fully aware of the importance of giving Spireites fans something to cheer after three successive defeats and says that they are all hurting.

He added: “Our supporters have got a period now which is tough, not just for the players, but for the manager as well. I am the leader of this group of players and we are all in it together.

“But we have got to stay with it now. We go into this game on Sunday with a chance to be in the play-offs. We can then go into a knock-out sequence of events which can see you promoted. So, at the minute, nobody knows how this story and this book ends. At the minute the story is not going very well for us at all but it can change a lot by Sunday and going into next week.”