Dilan Markanday missed Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Horsham because his parent club Blackburn Rovers did not give the Spireites permission to play him in the competition.

The 23-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from the Championship side, has scored five goals for Town.

But Rovers preferred that the attacker did not play on Saturday, which would have meant he was cup-tied should they wish to recall him.

Fellow loan players Max Thompson, Devan Tanton, Harvey Araujo and Jenson Metcalfe all got the green light from their parent clubs to take part.

“We didn’t have permission from Blackburn, all the others (loan players) we did,” assistant manager Danny Webb said after Town’s 3-1 victory.

Will Grigg scored twice and Armando Dobra added a third as the Blues advanced to the second round after overcoming the spirited seventh-tier visitors.

“The main thing is we are in the next round,” Webb said. “We were a bit sloppy at times but it is hard when you have so much of the ball not to make mistakes. More often than not our decision-making was quite good, I thought the first goal was excellent.

“We were trying to champion an early goal before the game - that was our message - and we got that. And then we did the same in the second-half and that brought some calmness.

“Fair play to Horsham, I thought their subs caused some problems at the end, and they gave us a good game. I think the best team won, but I wish Horsham all the best, but today was our day.”

Grigg scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in all competitions to continue his good run of form.

Webb told the DT: “He brings so much to the table away from scoring. I know how frustrated Will gets when he doesn’t score and I think he would have liked to have got his hat-trick but when you have got someone like Paddy Madden on the bench it was the right time to share the load.”

John Fleck made his much-anticipated debut for the last 20 minutes, which they hope is the start of more action for him.

“We saw glimpses of what he can do,” Webb explained. “He looks comfortable. I think he is going to need a few more of those appearances towards the end to get him up to scratch. He is training ever so well. It was important he came into it and didn’t pull up. You can see why he has had the career he has had.”

Another plus was Devan Tanton making his comeback from injury, assisting the first goal.

Webb added: “We have got to keep him fit now because he has had a couple of setbacks. He has come here to make us better so we need him to be fit. He trains ever so hard and it is important for him that he is managed right. When you are so athletic and quick it is easier to pull muscles. As well as that, it is his first proper loan.”

The second round draw takes place on Sunday at 7.45pm on BBC2 and Chesterfield are ball number 31.