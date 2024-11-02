Chesterfield booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a comfortable 3-1 win against seventh-tier Horsham.

Will Grigg scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season, early in each half, to help the Spireites progress, with Armando Dobra grabbing a great solo goal with 25 minutes remaining.

The enthusiastic visiting fans had a goal to celebrate with three minutes to go when substitute Chris Dickson finished high into the net.

But it was the Blues who went through and they go into the hat for Sunday’s second round draw (7.45pm on BBC2) and they will be ball number 31.

The victory means Town continue their recent good record in the competition and they bank £45,000 in prize money.

Paul Cook made five changes from the win against Morecambe but still named a much stronger line-up than expected. Devan Tanton returned from a month out injured, while John Fleck was on the bench and came on for his debut in the second-half.

Horsham, of the Isthmian Premier League, three divisions below Chesterfield, held League One Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell in the first round of this competition last season which showed what they are capable of on their day.

Town took the lead on six minutes when Jenson Metcalfe pinged a wonderful pass out wide right to Tanton who crossed for the in-form Grigg to finish first time in the box.

The Blues would have hoped for the floodgates to open after that but, despite having a lot of possession, they didn’t create many chances.

Dobra blocked a clearance from goalkeeper Lewis Carey which flew wide, James Berry had a strong shout for a penalty for handball turned down, while the winger also brought a low save out of the visiting stopper as the half went on.

Horsham worked really hard off the ball, were organised, and they finished the half strong with Lee Harding’s back post header blocked behind for a corner by Lewis Gordon. After conceding so early, they will have been pleased with how they recovered to stay in the game going into the break.

But just like in the first 45, Chesterfield scored early in the second-half, with Grigg grabbing his second goal of the afternoon when he controlled a Michael Jacobs shot before finishing into the bottom corner.

Substitute Paddy Madden headed Gordon’s cross against a post before Dobra added a third with a great individual goal.

Horsham’s fans remained in good voice and they met every attack forward with brilliant enthusiasm as they bowed out of the FA Cup with pride, with their subs proving to be very lively, and they pulled a late goal back through Dickson, who fired high into the net.

Chesterfield, who had a late Jacobs goal ruled out for offside, return to league action next Saturday at home to Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Tanton (Mandeville, 57), Naylor, Araujo, Gordon; Metcalfe, Oldaker (Fleck, 71); Jacobs, Dobra (Banks, 71), Berry (Colclough, 57); Grigg (Madden, 57).

Unused subs: Rinaldo, Williams, Grimes, Jones.