Why Grimsby Town boss was pleased despite defeat to Chesterfield in EFL Trophy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Spireites beat the Mariners 3-2 to finish top of Group G in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and secure a home tie in the last 32 of the competition.
Paul Cook made seven changes to the line-up from the weekend but it was still a strong side with James Berry grabbing a brace and Paddy Madden scoring and assisting one.
Grimsby had already been dumped out of the competition so Artell took the opportunity to play some academy lads and a couple who were returning from injury and they didn’t let him down.
Although it was a bit of a dead-rubber, the match was competitive, was played at a good intensity and was entertaining.
“It was a good night for us, result aside, but it was never about the result tonight because we couldn’t progress,” Artell said.
"We picked a young team and I thought they were a credit to this football club. The goals we scored were excellent goals, which gives me real belief that they have listened and learned.
"Chesterfield’s team was a really strong team and I thought we gave a good account of ourselves. I thought it was a real positive night except the result which, if truth be told, was probably a bit secondary tonight.
"Just like the league game, I thought it was a really good game of football. They are a good team and they have got lots of experienced players.”
Chesterfield now await the draw for the last 32, which is likely to take place next week, with their potential opponents ranging from League One and League Two teams to Aston Villa under-21s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.