Chesterfield now know their potential opponents in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites were already through to the knockout stages before they beat Grimsby Town 3-2 on Tuesday night, a victory which secured them top spot in Group G and a home tie in the first knockout round of the competition.

James Berry scored two goals, taking his tally to eight for the season, while Paddy Madden scored one and assisted another.

The likes of Tyrone Williams, Branden Horton, Mike Jones and Michael Jacobs all got minutes in their legs but the the evening did bring about two disappointments, with John Fleck feeling his hamstring and having to go off after 20 minutes on his first start for the club, and Jamie Grimes coming off in the second-half having suffered a knock to the knee.

Michael Jacobs in action for Chesterfield against Grimsby Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Blues top the group with eight points from three games and it means they will be at home to one of the second-placed teams in the Northern Section which could be Tranmere Rovers, Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa under-21s, Crewe Alexandra and Huddersfield Town. Rotherham United and Bradford City play each other next Tuesday and one of those will also be a potential opponent. As things stand, the Bantams are second in that group.

The date for the draw has not been announced yet but will likely take place next week once Bradford and Rotherham have gone head-to-head. Last year the draw was made on November 22. The fixtures for the round of 32 are due to place the week commencing December 9.

Chesterfield have racked up some decent prize money so far in this competition. Each side gets £20,000 for participating and £10,000 for a win and £5,000 for a draw during the group stages. Winners of last 32 ties get another £20,000, while there is £40,000 up for grabs in the next round, £50,000 in the quarter-finals and the winners receive £100,000, while the runners-up bag £50,000.