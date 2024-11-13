Chesterfield face anxious wait over injuries suffered against Grimsby Town - reaction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield face an anxious wait over two possible injuries suffered in the win against Grimsby Town.

The Spireites beat the Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night to secure top spot in Group G of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and bag themselves a home tie in the last 32 of the competition.

But the evening was slightly dampened by injuries to John Fleck and Jamie Grimes. Fleck was forced off after 20 minutes in his first start for the club, while Grimes came off with a knock to the knee early in the second-half.

On Fleck, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “He felt his hamstring. It is a bit like groundhog day at the minute with that one. John is as disappointed as anyone. He wants to play but at the moment we can’t get that hamstring right. Hopefully it is just a bit of tightness. Sooner rather than later we want to see him on the pitch doing what he does.”

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb.

And on Grimes, he added: “That was a whack on his knee. I always find that a little more comforting than muscle injuries. Hopefully Jamie will be back training fully Thursday and Friday.”

Those injuries come after Max Thompson rolled his ankle in the pre-match warm-up against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and is going to be out for three to four weeks, while Jenson Metcalfe has a ‘bad’ foot injury which they are awaiting results of. Harvey Araujo (hip) could possibly be back for Saturday’s trip to Harrogate Town.

James Berry scored twice and Paddy Madden netted another as Chesterfield progressed to the last 32 of the competition. Grimsby were already out but gave it a good go in what was a competitive outing at the SMH Group Stadium.

Webb told the DT: “It was great for some lads who have been out of the equation for a while to get some important game-time. It is nice to get a home tie in the next round and the club gets quite a bit more money for winning the group.

“I enjoyed it, especially in the first-half. Everything was proactive and positive and we looked to play forward and if it wasn't on then we kept it with a purpose. There were some really good goals as well. It was a really good game of football and we are just pleased that we have come out on the right side of the result.”

On Berry, he added: “He is deadly in front of goal, he still has loads to learn, he is a cracking lad with loads of ability.”

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday away at Harrogate Town.