Chesterfield finished top of Group G in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, guaranteeing themselves a home tie in the knockout stages of the competition, after beating Grimsby Town 3-2.

James Berry scored two goals, with Paddy Madden getting the other, in a game in which the Mariners, who could not qualify no matter what the result was, fought back to level twice.

The Spireites had already booked their place in the last 32 going into this clash but they were keen to make sure they topped the group to ensure they were at home in the next round. They advance along with Lincoln City.

Sadly, the Blues lost John Fleck, who was making his first start for the club, to injury after 20 minutes, and Jamie Grimes also came off with a knock to the knee early after the break, which they could have done without ahead of Saturday’s league clash at Harrogate Town.

James Berry celebrates against Grimsby Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There were seven changes for Chesterfield from the defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday but it was still a strong line-up named by Paul Cook. Ryan Boot, Grimes, Ollie Banks and Berry remained in the team from the weekend.

The Blues led after just eight minutes when Berry, who was the home side’s best player in the first-half, drove into space before blasting high into the net from distance.

Branden Horton, making just his second appearance of the season, had been sharp in possession and his lovely-shaped cross was almost bundled in at the back post by Grimes.

The Mariners equalised on 18 minutes when Lewis Cass broke clear. His initial shot was blocked by Liam Mandeville but he drilled in the rebound.

Sadly for Chesterfield, Fleck went down feeling his hamstring after that equaliser and he could not continue, with Darren Oldaker replacing him.

Grimsby had a big chance to go in front when Justin Obikwu raced through on goal but Boot stuck out a leg to make a good save.

And that stop proved to be vital because the Spireites retook the lead six minutes before half-time from a well-worked move as Berry cushioned a brilliant pass into the path of Horton who showed nice composure to pick out Madden to tuck in.

There was still time for Madden to glance a header from Mandeville’s cross narrowly wide and for Grimsby’s Cameron Gardner to hit the side-netting after going through on goal.

Despite not much riding on the game, it had been very watchable, with both teams approaching it in a competitive manner.

Grimsby equalised for a second time just two minutes into the second-half when Gardner fired into the net after being assisted by Obikwu.

Chesterfield lost a second player to a possible injury when Grimes went off rubbing his knee and was replaced by Tom Naylor.

Moments later, Madden missed a sitter, hitting the crossbar from five yards out after meeting Ollie Banks’ low cross.

Madden headed wide from another good Banks cross before the former then cut the ball back for Berry to stroke home into the bottom corner for his second goal of the night and Chesterfield’s third. That was also Berry’s eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions.

With 15 minutes remaining, Tyrone Williams’ diving header went just wide and substitute Will Grigg had a late chance saved and a goal ruled out for offside.

The league remains the priority for Chesterfield but they have guaranteed themselves a home tie in the last 32 of this competition. Wembley, anyone?

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes (Naylor, 50) Horton; Jones (Tanton, 68), Fleck (Oldaker, 20); Banks, Jacobs, Berry (Dobra, 68); Madden (Grigg, 68).

Unused subs: Rinaldo, Cook.