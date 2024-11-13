Here are our player ratings from the game…
1. Ryan Boot 6
Made an important save from Obikwu, sticking out a leg to block his shot after he raced through, at 1-1, which proved useful as Chesterfield retook the lead six minutes later. Conceded twice but he was left exposed. With Thompson out for three to four weeks with an ankly injury, he will get another run in the side. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 7
He's not had as many starts as he would have hoped for so this would have been a welcome runout for him. Started at right-back and was unlucky to see his initial block rebound straight back to Cass for the equaliser. Moved further forward in the second-half and he got some joy as he knitted things together and provided a threat with some dangerous crosses. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
Another one who has found game-time hard to come by so this competition could be handy for him. Steady in his defensive work and in possession. Came close to scoring wth a stooping header at the back post in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
The skipper had to come off with a knock to the knee early after the break. He walked off so hopefully it was just precautionary. Almost forced the ball home at one end. Did he play Grimsby onside for the second goal? It didn't matter in the end. Passing had mixed results. Photo: Catherine Ivill
