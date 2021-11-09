Why Chesterfield's Jeff King will be available for Weymouth clash despite fifth booking of season
Jeff King will be available for Chesterfield’s next match against Weymouth on Saturday despite receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in his last appearance.
The 25-year-old was booked in the second-half of the FA Cup win against Southend United.
Five yellow cards normally triggers a one-match ban but bookings in cup competitions are treated separately so the wing-back remains on four.
His availability is a relief for Town given they could be without as many as ten players again for this weekend.
Haydn Hollis, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, George Carline, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton are all out injured.
Danny Rowe has an ongoing health issue and Calvin Miller starts his three-match suspension for getting sent off against Southend.
Jamie Grimes is available after completing his one-match suspension.
A one-match ban is likely for King at some stage because the cut-off point is 23 matches so he would need to avoid being booked in his next nine league games.