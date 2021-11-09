The 25-year-old was booked in the second-half of the FA Cup win against Southend United.

Five yellow cards normally triggers a one-match ban but bookings in cup competitions are treated separately so the wing-back remains on four.

His availability is a relief for Town given they could be without as many as ten players again for this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King.

Haydn Hollis, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, George Carline, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton are all out injured.

Danny Rowe has an ongoing health issue and Calvin Miller starts his three-match suspension for getting sent off against Southend.

Jamie Grimes is available after completing his one-match suspension.