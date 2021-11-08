Calvin Miller was sent off against Southend United.

The 23-year-old was sent off in injury-time of Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Southend United on Saturday following an altercation with Zak Brunt, who was also shown a red card.

Football Association records state Miller was sent off for violent conduct for ‘striking.’

The wing-back has been handed a three-match ban and will miss games against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Altrincham.

Spireites boss James Rowe confirmed in his post-match interview that he had watched it back and would not be appealing.

The suspension is a blow for the Blues who are already working with a thin squad due to an ongoing injury crisis.

Miller’s absence will probably mean Alex Whittle will revert to left wing-back after playing in the back three recently.

Southend’s Brunt has received the same punishment – but the Shrimpers have appealed the decision.