Chesterfield's Calvin Miller handed three-match ban for violent conduct after Southend United incident
Calvin Miller’s three-match ban has been confirmed by the Football Association.
The 23-year-old was sent off in injury-time of Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Southend United on Saturday following an altercation with Zak Brunt, who was also shown a red card.
Football Association records state Miller was sent off for violent conduct for ‘striking.’
The wing-back has been handed a three-match ban and will miss games against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Altrincham.
Spireites boss James Rowe confirmed in his post-match interview that he had watched it back and would not be appealing.
The suspension is a blow for the Blues who are already working with a thin squad due to an ongoing injury crisis.
Miller’s absence will probably mean Alex Whittle will revert to left wing-back after playing in the back three recently.
Southend’s Brunt has received the same punishment – but the Shrimpers have appealed the decision.
Southend feel Brunt’s part in the incident was minimal and are hopeful of getting it overturned.