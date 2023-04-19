The pair were missing from the matchday 16 as Chesterfield thrashed the Gulls 5-1 at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night.

Andy Dallas scored a hat-trick, taking him to four goals in two games, while Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville also found the back of the net.

Jones had started the previous seven matches but having experienced a bit of tightness against Eastleigh on Saturday he was rested and Tim Akinola came onto the bench for the first time in eight games,

Akwasi Asante.

On Jones, coach Danny Webb said: "We gave him a bit of a breather. It was decided to play DJ and Banksy and it was decided to give Tim (Akinola) a run because he has been out of it for a while and he has trained ever so well. I think you saw when he came on there wasn’t any certainly sulking from Tim and he showed why all the punters like him.”

Akwasi Asante has started a match since January after suffering a groin injury and although he came off the bench against Dageham and Eastleigh it is still hampering him slightly.

