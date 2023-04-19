News you can trust since 1855
Why Chesterfield pair were missing against Torquay United

The reasons behind Mike Jones and Akwasi Asante both not being involved in the big win against Torquay United have been explained.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

The pair were missing from the matchday 16 as Chesterfield thrashed the Gulls 5-1 at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night.

Andy Dallas scored a hat-trick, taking him to four goals in two games, while Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville also found the back of the net.

Jones had started the previous seven matches but having experienced a bit of tightness against Eastleigh on Saturday he was rested and Tim Akinola came onto the bench for the first time in eight games,

Akwasi Asante.Akwasi Asante.
On Jones, coach Danny Webb said: "We gave him a bit of a breather. It was decided to play DJ and Banksy and it was decided to give Tim (Akinola) a run because he has been out of it for a while and he has trained ever so well. I think you saw when he came on there wasn’t any certainly sulking from Tim and he showed why all the punters like him.”

Akwasi Asante has started a match since January after suffering a groin injury and although he came off the bench against Dageham and Eastleigh it is still hampering him slightly.

Webb told the DT: "Akwasi has been training on and off. His groin situation is rumbling on a bit. He wasn’t quite right. We will wait until he right. It is just precautionary.”

