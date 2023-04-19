The striker scored twice in the first 45 minutes, including one stunner from distance, and added another after half-time to complete his treble.

”It was a joy to play in, especially the first-half,” he said.

“It was just one of those nights where everything seemed to click.

Andy Dallas scored a hat-trick against Torquay United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I don’t know if we are a bit unlucky not to score more or a bit frustrated not to score more. But on the whole I don;t think we can be too critical with ourselves.

“Since I have been here, that would be the most complete performance. To have all the fans rocking it was brilliant.”

Along with scoring a last-gasp winner against Eastleigh on Saturday, it has been a memorable week for the Scot but he is keeping grounded.

“I try not to get too high with the highs and too low with the lows,” he said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. You have got to stay grounded and as a team we need to do that. We are keeping it quite low-key.”

His hat-trick takes him to four goals in two games and he was given a different role against the Gulls, playing up alongside Paul McCallum, and it worked a treat.

He said: “He (Paul Cook) gave me a bit more freedom to go and use my pace and assets to go and get beyond and use my energy for a high press.”

On his long-range strike, he continued: “I am not really known for scoring outside the box but I just picked it up in a good position and I just thought ‘hit it’ and it went in the top corner which surprised myself to be honest!”

And on his hat-trick goal, he added: “A few of the boys were trying to say it was an own goal but no chance! I am claiming that one. I have just peeled off and got a good contact on it.”

Dallas is on loan until the end of the season from Solihull Moors, where he is out of contract in the summer.