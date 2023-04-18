The Spireites thrashed Torquay United 5-1 on Tuesday night to go five points clear of fourth-placed Woking, although the Cards do have a game in hand.

Town travel to Bromley on Saturday before hosting Maidstone United on the last day of the season.

Webb said: “There is still a long way to go, not in terms of time, but points to be played for. So until that third place is nailed on we have to put this to bed quite quickly and concentrate on trying to get a win down at Bromley.

Chesterfield beat Torquay United 5-1. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“We have got six massive points to play for, and Woking have got nine, but we are five points ahead and five goals ahead so we are in pole position and it is in our hands and that is the way we like it.”

The Blues were totally dominant against the relegation-threatened Gulls and led 3-0 at half-time.

Dallas bagged a treble, while Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville also got on the scoresheet.

“It was a good performance from start to finish,” Webb said.

“On the whole we were creative, defensively sound and we had a good end product.

“The manager has just said it was the best performance for a while that we have had at home.

“We were pretty comfortable at half-time but without being complacent. The fact we got a fourth goal two minutes into the second-half calmed any nerves. When it got to five you think it could be six, seven and maybe eight and that is not being disrespectful.

“We were a bit sloppy for their goal. The manager has just said it is important that we don’t let our standards dip and don’t let things become too easy. But overall it was a great three points.”

This was Chesterfield’s third win on the bounce and Webb praised their creativity as they put five past Torquay for the second time this season.