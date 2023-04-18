‘Putting on a show.’

Andy Dallas and Ryan Colclough celebrate. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites put on a show to lead 3-0 at half-time, thanks to a brace from Dallas, including a rocket from distance, and a deflected long-range strike from Ollie Banks.

Liam Mandeville added a fourth two minutes into the second-half and Dallas completed his hat-trick on the hour-mark.

Brett McGavin volleyed in a consolation goal with 15 minutes remaining

The victory means Town go five points clear of fourth-placed Woking, although the Cards have a game in hand.

The Blues have now only lost one of their last 11 and this was their third win in a row.

Torquay started the night in the relegation zone but they had won five on the bounce so they had been in superb form. But they were outclassed here as Chesterfield ran riot.

Town were totally dominant in the first 45 minutes and the 3-0 scoreline did not flatter them one bit.

The visitors could not handle the movement and combination play of the hosts and they were left shellshocked. And they were lucky it was only three at the break because it could have been a lot worse.

Torquay received a warning sign in the first 90 seconds when Dallas got in behind but his effort was blocked by goalkeeper Mark Halstead.

By the 15 minute mark Paul McCallum, who put in a wonderful performance, had had two headers towards goal, and Laurence Maguire and Banks had also threatened with headers,

Dallas was then presented with another opportunity after a long kick forward by Ross Fitzsimons travelled all the way through to him but Shaun Donnellan did well to get back and force the ball behind for a corner.

The marauding Maguire forced Halstead into another save when he drilled low towards goal after overlapping the impressive Ryan Colclough.

Midway the first-half the Gulls had their first chance but Fitzsimons got in the way of Jack Stobbs’ shot.

The floodgates then opened as Chesterfield scored three times in 15 minutes.

First, McCallum’s pressing and work-rate won the ball back for the Blues and Banks’ long-range shot took a deflection and looped in over Halstead.

Two minutes later Paul Cook’s men doubled their lead when McCallum headed against the crossbar and Dallas nodded in the rebound.

Liam Mandeville went close twice but they did not have to wait long for the third.

And it was a rocket. Dallas thumped high into the net from 25 yards to lift the roof off the Technique.

There was even time for Banks to fire over from around the penalty spot before the half-time whistle went, which brought about a deserved standing ovation from the home faithful.

Chesterfield showed no signs of taking their foot off the gas, grabbing their fourth goal just two minutes after the break, as Mandeville finished from inside the area.

The relentless Colclough went close twice more, drawing saves from Halstead, and then Banks blasted narrowly over from distance.

Dallas made it a five-star showing from the Spireites when he flicked in Jeff King’s free-kick to complete his hat-trick.

Colclough continued to threaten, but the ball just would not go in for him.

On 67 minutes, Tim Akinola came off the bench for his first appearance in eight games, And he was joined by Joe Quigley. Darren Oldaker and McCallum made way.

The only disappointment was Chesterfield not being able to record a clean sheet, McGavin volleying in from inside the area.

In the final 10 minutes Halstead brilliantly tipped over from Banks and he also a goal ruled out for offside.

Chesterfield won 5-1 down in Devon earlier in the season, and they did so again here.