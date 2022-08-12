Why Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will continue to not select a goalkeeper on bench

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike in the EFL, clubs in the National League can only name five substitutions and use three of them during matches.

This means that most managers in the National League opt not to have a back-up stopper on the bench and instead choose five outfield options.

As was the case with the Spireites last Saturday, this approach can cause dificulties if a goalkeeper is given his marching orders.

Lucas Covolan was sent off on his Spireites debut. Picture: Tina Jenner.

But despite what happened Cook said he will not be changing his tactics, stating any player who can’t be trusted will have to leave.

When asked if he might named a keeper on the bench now, Cook said: “No, not really, because going forward we have to be able to trust our goalkeeper, and we have to be able to trust all of our players on the pitch.

“I can never envisage picking teams where I can’t trust the players that start.

“So there are two things that will change in that department, as you can imagine. One, we gain to trust the player. Or two: the player does not play for this football club. Dead simple.

“I will go without a goalkeeper again if we feel it is right.”

Aldershot Town, who lost 4-1 at home to Solihull Moors on the opening day of the season, are Chesterfield’s next opponents this Saturday.

Cook added: “They will come here with nothing to lose and everything to gain. And again for us, it’s a really challenging game. There are no secrets in football anymore, but the most important thing is what goes on the pitch.