Why Chesterfield manager Paul Cook will continue to not select a goalkeeper on bench

Unlike in the EFL, clubs in the National League can only name five substitutions and use three of them during matches.
This means that most managers in the National League opt not to have a back-up stopper on the bench and instead choose five outfield options.
As was the case with the Spireites last Saturday, this approach can cause dificulties if a goalkeeper is given his marching orders.
Most Popular
-
1
Chesterfield set to announce signing of new goalkeeper ahead of Aldershot Town clash
-
2
'Active at both ends of market' - Chesterfield boss Paul Cook on latest transfer activity at Spireites
-
3
'It is quite simple' - Paul Cook reiterates Lucas Covolan warning after Port Vale loanee sees red on debut
-
4
Chesterfield striker could be loaned out to improve fitness after long time out
-
5
Chesterfield attempt to get defender's ban overturned before Aldershot Town match
But despite what happened Cook said he will not be changing his tactics, stating any player who can’t be trusted will have to leave.
When asked if he might named a keeper on the bench now, Cook said: “No, not really, because going forward we have to be able to trust our goalkeeper, and we have to be able to trust all of our players on the pitch.
“I can never envisage picking teams where I can’t trust the players that start.
“So there are two things that will change in that department, as you can imagine. One, we gain to trust the player. Or two: the player does not play for this football club. Dead simple.
“I will go without a goalkeeper again if we feel it is right.”
Aldershot Town, who lost 4-1 at home to Solihull Moors on the opening day of the season, are Chesterfield’s next opponents this Saturday.
Cook added: “They will come here with nothing to lose and everything to gain. And again for us, it’s a really challenging game. There are no secrets in football anymore, but the most important thing is what goes on the pitch.
“It will be a tough test for us on Saturday. We’ve got to make sure that our habits and our patterns of play are what we want, and we get in the correct areas where hopefully we can hurt Aldershot.”