Why Chesterfield duo missed out against Tranmere Rovers

The reasons why two players were left out of Chesterfield’s squad against Tranmere Rovers has been explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Prenton Park on Saturday, a result which leaves them three points behind leaders Walsall in League Two. They led through an own goal from Omari Patrick and they were denied a second after some good saves from 44-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

The missed chances came back to haunt them as Connor Jennings converted in the 93rd minute to rescue a point for the hosts. Although it was a disappointing end, it was a much-improved away performance which bodes well for the rest of the season if they can build on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Dobra, who has scored four goals this campaign, was a surprise absentee at the weekend and it was later confirmed that he could be out for about three months with a hamstring injury which he suffered in training.

Devan Tanton was left out against Tranmere Rovers.

Two other players not involved were Devan Tanton and Will Dickson, with first-team coach Kieron Dyer confirming to the DT that neither are injured and that the decision to leave them out was tactical.

"Adam Lewis was preferred over Dev because Janoi Donacien can play right-back and right centre-half so that was that,” Dyer explained. “And Will Dickson was because Will Grigg was fit and ready to go. It was a decision the gaffer had to make. But they trained today back at the training ground, they trained really well with the right attitude. There has been times when others have not made the bench – it is just part and parcel of having a quality squad. But they will be back in the squad in the future.”

Although the late equaliser for Tranmere meant it felt like a loss on Saturday, when Chesterfield reflect on the game they will see that they were more solid out of possession and created more chances, which has not always been the case this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is hard to take the positives now when emotions are so raw,” Dyer added. “I think their first meaningful shot on target from open play was around the 81st minute. So if you can come to an away ground and limit the opposition like that then you are definitely onto a positive. We should have been two or three nil up in the first-half. Their keeper was their best player. There are loads of positives.”