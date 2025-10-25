Armando Dobra was absent against Tranmere Rovers.

Chesterfield have suffered a massive injury blow with Armando Dobra set to be ruled out for a long period.

The attacker injured his hamstring in training and, although scan results have not confirmed this yet, first-team coach Kieron Dyer said it was ‘bad’ and that he could be out for 10-12 weeks.

"Dobs suffered a hamstring injury in training and it looks a bad one,” Dyer said. “That was really bad news we had to deal with. He will have a scan but I think we are looking at 10 to 12 weeks for that. it is a big loss to us and to Dobs as well. Unfortunately for the little man he is going to be out for some time.”

That hammer blow was revealed after Chesterfield conceded a 93rd minute equaliser away at Tranmere Rovers, denying them what would have been a deserved victory.

An own goal from Omari Patrick put Town in front early on and they dominated after that, creating some good chances. But they were pegged back late on when Connor Jennings pounced in the third minute of four added-on.

"It feels like a loss,” Dyer said. “It is tough to take. The game panned out as we thought. We looked very threatening with our two wide men. We went 1-0 up and we had some great chances. We were thinking if this was going to come back to haunt us. If you don’t get the second or third goal, you are always hanging on a tightrope. If you look at the game overall, I thought we had the better chances. I have just seen the goal back. They have loaded the box and Tom Naylor slips at the crucial time and they score. It is a tough one to swallow.”

One controversial moment for Town came when Lee Bonis looked to be cleaned out in the box in the second-half but no penalty was given. Play went on and Ronan Darcy had a shot cleared off the line but the Blues felt it should have been brought back and a spot-kick awarded.

Dyer added: “It was a penalty. We have watched it back. Lee Bonis has been fouled. We thought at first that because Darcy got the shot off, the ref could not bring it back, but that is not the rules, he could have brought it back, but he said it was not a penalty. I would like to know the last time a team has gone 14 months without a penalty.”