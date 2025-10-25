Chesterfield denied win at Tranmere Rovers after last-gasp equaliser

Chesterfield celebrate going 1-0 up. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield conceded a 93rd minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at Tranmere Rovers, denying them what would have been a deserved win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An own goal from Omari Patrick gave the Spireites the lead on 12 minutes and they had chances to double their advantage.

Against the run of play, Tranmere thought they had equalised just before half-time but Nathan Smith was flagged offside, much to the anger of those in the home ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was less goalmouth action in the second-half but Ronan Darcy had a chance cleared off the line seconds after a strong penalty shout for a foul on Lee Bonis was rejected.

But Connor Jennings equalised from close-range in the 93rd minute to deny the Blues a first win Prenton Park since 2004.

The message before the game was that Chesterfield understood that they would need to earn the right to play, that they would be harder to beat and that they would play their football in the final third, learning lessons from their 4-0 defeat here in April and after being hit for six at Colchester earlier this month. And they certainly did that as they showed more steel and game management in Merseyside – until the 93rd minute.

The result leaves them seventh in the table and three points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAM NEWS

Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor returned from suspension to replace Devan Tanton and Armando Dobra, who were both not included in the squad along with Will Dickson. But Will Grigg was named on the bench after missing the last three games due to injury. Manager Paul Cook was in the stands as he completed his two-game touchline ban.

Tranmere came into this clash seventh from bottom and with just one home victory this season. But they won impressively 4-1 at Bristol Rovers, which was their first in eight in the league, seven days prior.

FIRST-HALF

Town took the lead on 12 minutes when Berry broke away down the left and his low cross, intended for Dilan Markanday, was turned into his own net by Patrick.

The visitors dominated after that and they came close to doubling their lead when Markanday’s corner nearly went straight in but it was clawed out at the last second by goalkeeper Joe Murphy, who moments later made another save from Markanday, tipping behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield had been a big threat on the counter-attack all half and it was that man Markanday again who had a chance to grab a second goal after being picked out by the lively Berry but his low shot was well kept out by Murphy.

Tranmere came fighting back towards the end of the half as Charlie Whitaker’s free-kick was parried behind by Zach Hemming, who then made a good save from a header from Jennings.

And for a brief moment it looked like the hosts had equalised when Smith pounced from close-range but the offside flag was raised, which angered the home faithful.

Chesterfield would have been kicking themselves not to be further in front, never mind being level had that counted, as the officials were booed off at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SECOND-HALF

The start to the second-half was scrappy, with Davison glancing a header wide from Richie Smallwood’s cross, while Berry curled wide for Chesterfield. The lack of drama would have suited the Spireites, who would have been happy to keep the passionate Rovers supporters quiet.

Berry brought a good save out of Murphy with a curling strike after being teed-up by Bonis. That was the last action for Berry as he was taken off after getting a strong 70 minutes in his legs.

Then came some drama. Chesterfield looked to have a strong shout for a penalty when Bonis was taken out in the box but play went on and Darcy had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron McGowan.

Substitute Sol Solomon had a late chance for the hosts but he struck straight at Hemming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield were never in any serious danger in the second 45 until Jennings scrambled home late on.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Naylor; Markanday, Mandeville (Darcy, 70), Berry (Duffy, 70); Bonis (Grigg, 88)

Unused subs: Boot, Donacien, Lewis, Fleck.