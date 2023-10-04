Why Bromley manager Andy Woodman was frustrated after defeat to Chesterfield
Two goals in the second-half from Joe Quigley and Tom Naylor was enough to see off a Ravens team who had been unbeaten in 11.
The victory keeps the Spireites three points clear at the top.
Woodman said: “The goals are disappointing, they are unlike us – a couple of moments where we did not mark particularly well at a critical time. That is not something we have done (this season). I would like to say that their movement was brilliant and they had a great run and they moved us about and got on the end of a good cross but I just felt we switched off at two vital moments and you can’t do that against a team who are top of the table.
"They have had a lot of the ball, they are going to, they are Chesterfield, they are at home, they are top of the table. But I thought we had the better chances in the first-half. I thought we had two really good chances which we did not put away. In the second-half, I did not feel we were threatening their goal, but I thought we were looking pretty solid."
Quigley put Town ahead in the second-half with a bullet header from Branden Horton’s cross before Tom Naylor then headed in Jeff King’s corner. Bromley never really threatened after that and their performance fell flat.
Woodman added: "It is just uncharacteristic for us really. We just lacked a little bit of something tonight. But let’s be honest they are top of the table for a reason. We have got to lick our wounds from tonight and take it on the chin.”
