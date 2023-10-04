News you can trust since 1855
Why Bromley manager Andy Woodman was frustrated after defeat to Chesterfield

Bromley manager Andy Woodman was frustrated that his side ‘switched off’ in ‘vital moments’ against Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST
Two goals in the second-half from Joe Quigley and Tom Naylor was enough to see off a Ravens team who had been unbeaten in 11.

The victory keeps the Spireites three points clear at the top.

Woodman said: “The goals are disappointing, they are unlike us – a couple of moments where we did not mark particularly well at a critical time. That is not something we have done (this season). I would like to say that their movement was brilliant and they had a great run and they moved us about and got on the end of a good cross but I just felt we switched off at two vital moments and you can’t do that against a team who are top of the table.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman.
"They have had a lot of the ball, they are going to, they are Chesterfield, they are at home, they are top of the table. But I thought we had the better chances in the first-half. I thought we had two really good chances which we did not put away. In the second-half, I did not feel we were threatening their goal, but I thought we were looking pretty solid."

Quigley put Town ahead in the second-half with a bullet header from Branden Horton’s cross before Tom Naylor then headed in Jeff King’s corner. Bromley never really threatened after that and their performance fell flat.

Woodman added: "It is just uncharacteristic for us really. We just lacked a little bit of something tonight. But let’s be honest they are top of the table for a reason. We have got to lick our wounds from tonight and take it on the chin.”

