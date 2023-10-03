Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Branden Horton’s superb cross was headed in by Joe Quigley on 55 minutes and another header, this time from Tom Naylor from Jeff King’s corner 20 minutes later, made sure of the victory as they claimed just their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Town, who made six changes for this clash, remain top of the league by three points. Bromley went into this one fourth in the table and 11 unbeaten, but the Blues are now 10 points in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield edged a five-goal thriller against the Ravens in last season’s play-off semi-final, and although this one was not as dramatic, it could prove to be one of their more important victories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Quigley celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Paul Cook was disappointed with the performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United and he shuffled the pack by making six changes. This was the first time that Liam Mandeville had not started a game since January after making 36 consecutive starts. Miguel Freckleton and Armando Dobra were not in the squad at all. Jamie Grimes made his 80th consecutive league start.

The fresh legs made a difference early on as Chesterfield won a corner in the first 20 seconds. From the second phase of play, James Berry stood up a cross but Ash Palmer headed over.

The bright start continued and a slick move involving King, Quigley and Michael Jaobs ended with former Spireites goalkeeper, Grant Smith, making an excellent fingertip save from Ollie Banks’ curling strike from the edge of the area..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, Jacobs had a good shout for a penalty, or a free-kick on the edge of the box, but referee Garreth Rhodes was unmoved. Bromley then went up the other end but Palmer made a brilliant last-ditch sliding interception to stop Jude Arthurs turning in Aribim Pepple’s low cross.

The Blues had controlled possession as the game reached the midway point of the first-half but a head injury to the Ravens’ Ben Krauhaus brought about a lengthy stoppage and that disrupted the hosts’ play.

When the match resumed, Arthurs curled a free-kick into the side-netting, while Mike Jones tracked back brilliantly to prevent a dangerous counter, and that was about it until Michael Cheek lashed wide when well-placed just before half-time. With six goals in 12 games this season, many would have backed the striker to find the net but it remained goalless at the break.

Early in the second-half, Banks drilled a shot from distance, it had Smith worried, but it went just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield had struggled to penetrate a well-organised Bromley defence in the first 45 but 10 minutes after the break they found the breakthrough. They were patient in the final third, the ball was worked out wide to Horton and he produced a peach of a cross for Quigley to power home a header for his fourth goal of the season.

It could have been 2-0 minutes later when Berry arrived late at the back post to meet Jacobs’ cross but his effort whistled wide.

Chesterfield continued to push for a second goal, and Ryan Colclough was brought on to help with that, replacing Berry on 65 minutes.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Spireites doubled their lead when Naylor’s header into the ground from King’s corner found its way past Smith. Lovely link-up play between King and Naylor forced the corner and the pair did it again from the set-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites’ game-management, something that has been questioned in latter stages of matches this season, was much-improved and they bagged an eighth win in nine without any problems. In fact, they almost grabbed a third when Banks nearly slid in Mandeville’s cross at the back post but he could not quite connect.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs (Mandeville, 75), Banks, Berry (Colclough, 65); Quigley (Grigg, 84)