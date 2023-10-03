Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two goals in the second-half from Joe Quigley and Tom Naylor secured a 2-0 win against a Ravens side who were unbeaten in 11.

Cook made six changes from the draw against Maidenhead United but they still had more than enough to get the victory. Miguel Freckleton and Armando Dobra were left out of the squad completely.

“I think the gaffer showed his experience really with knowing the right time when to dip players out,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cook.

“There is nothing wrong with Dobs but he is a young lad and he has played a lot of football so it was nice to give him a breather. He completely understood that. Frecks phoned in this morning with an illness and he didn’t feel well.

“The gaffer made those calls tonight and they were the right calls because the lads who came in did ever so well. They have all given us a headache for selection.

“It is a message to all of the players who aren't necessarily in the team at the moment. The gaffer made the point that a lot of the lads have been watching us win, not playing in wins, but watching, which is great but they will have been wanting to contribute. They have all played a massive part.”

After a goalless first-half, a header from Quigley on 55 minutes opened the scoring and Naylor added a second with another header.

On the performance, Webb said: “I thought we played ever so well. At times we really put them to the sword. I think ruthless is the word of the night for me. We were ruthless in both boxes. I think Brandon Horton’s cross summed it up because as you know, the gaffer loves the ‘patient’ shout, but it is patience with a purpose. We played well, to the plan, and the players deserve a lot of credit for their decision-making. I thought we kept their main threats quiet. I am really pleased with the result but also the way we countered their threats.”

The win keeps Town top by three points and they are now nine without a loss.

Webb continued: “The points total and the goals ‘for’ is frightening but there is a long way to go and we can’t take our foot off the gas.”

Next up is a trip to Boreham Wood, who are 18th.

