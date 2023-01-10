News you can trust since 1855
West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante handed three-match retrospective ban for Chesterfield incident

West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a retrospective three-match ban following a controversial incident against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 7:26pm

Video footage appeared to show the forward swing an elbow in the direction of Jeff King late on in the game. With King off the pitch receiving treatment, Thomas-Asante headed in a 93rd minute equaliser to make it 3-3 and force a third round replay.

The incident was missed during the match by referee Rebecca Welch and her officials but was highlighted on Match of the Day.

According to the Birmingham County Football Association website, Asante has been given a three-match suspension, which means he will miss the replay at The Hawthorns next Tuesday. He will also be unavailable for Albion’s league matches against Luton Town and Burnley.

Brandon Thomas-Asante.
Speaking before the ban came to light, Spireites assistant manager, Danny Webb, said the incident was a ‘shame’ because it denied them a place in the fourth round.

BBC pundit Danny Murphy said it was an ‘awful elbow’ and that Thomas-Asante had ‘got away with one.’

