'Got away with one' - former Liverpool midfielder slams West Brom striker for 'awful elbow' before late equaliser against Chesterfield
Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said Brandon Thomas-Asante ‘got away’ with an ‘awful elbow’ on Jeff King just before West Brom’s late leveller in Saturday’s entertaining 3-3 draw.
With Chesterfield leading 3-2 in injury-time and with the Baggies on the attack, Thomas-Asante appeared to swing an elbow in King’s direction, knocking the full-back to the floor, but the incident was missed by referee Rebecca Welch and her assistants.
With King having to go off the field to receive treatment, Thomas-Asante headed in to make it 3-3 while the Spireites were down to 10-men.
Match of the Day pundit Murphy said that Thomas-Asante, who also scored West Brom’s opener, can probably expect to receive retrospective action in the coming days.
When asked by presenter Mark Chapman if it may have been different had VAR been in place, Murphy said: "It would have been, 100 per cent. It is an awful elbow. He (Thomas-Asante) gets away with one. Well, he probably won’t get away with it when they have a look at it.”
As a replay of the incident was shown again, Murphy said: "Bang. He gets away with it. And of course what happens, we have seen it many times before down the years, a couple of minutes later he gets the equaliser and deprives Chesterfield of a place in the next round.
"Brandon Thomas-Asante was actually one of their best players, he played really well, and he has let himself down with that but he is probably going to face a ban.”
Away from the controversial incident, fellow pundit Stephen Warnock praised the way Chesterfield approached the game.
“Paul Cook sent his team out on the front-foot to go after this game and the way they did it was numbers in the box,” he said.
Analysing Town’s goals, he added: "(Liam) Mandeville was at the heart of everything good that happened for Chesterfield.
"What a day he (Armando Dobra) has had and what an FA Cup run he is having single handedly on his own.”