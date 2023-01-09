'Shame' - Chesterfield coach reacts to 'awful elbow' by West Brom striker in FA Cup tie

Replays appeared to show Baggies striker Brandon Thomas-Asante swing an elbow in the face of Jeff King, who had to leave the pitch to receive treatment. With the Spireites a man down, Thomas Asante headed home to make it 3-3.

On Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy said Thomas-Asante ‘got away’ with an ‘awful elbow.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving his reaction at Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Wealdstone, Webb told the DT: "It is a shame.

Brandon Thomas-Asante in action against Chesterfield.

"If we were in the Premier League and had VAR then the goal does not stand, but that’s life.

"If Thomas-Asante gets sent off, he does not score the goal, but don’t think that we come away and go ‘oh there’s nothing to analyse there, we were fantastic, we were perfect’, because we are disappointed with all three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the referee had a decent game for large periods.

"Like the manager says sometimes, do the officials and decisions have an affect on the result? Sadly, it did towards the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas-Asante could still face a ban despite the incident being missed by the officials.

Webb said: "I don’t know what happens now, what the retrospective action will be, I know a lot of people are talking about bans for the lad, but we have got to put that of out of heads. Whatever team they put out in the replay will be really strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the replay will travel to Bristol City or Swansea City in the FA Cup fourth round.

"One of their directors came into our office after the game and said it would probably be a sell-out, whether that is down to reduced prices or not, I don’t know. I am sure we will take loads,” Webb said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got punished on three occasions but we punished them too. They will certainly be aware of our threats going into the replay.

“I think everyone should be proud, it was a great day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The supportsers sang throughout and it was a real carnival atmosphere.

"We outplayed a Championship team for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad