West Brom dealt striker injury blow ahead of Chesterfield FA Cup tie

West Brom have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:23pm

Striker Karlan Grant, who created one goal and scored another in the 3-3 draw at the Technique, has been ruled out with a quad injury.

And fellow forward Daryl Dike, who came on in Derbyshire, is set to be rested after playing against Luton Town on Saturday and with the Baggies facing league leaders Burnley on Friday night.

As previously reported, striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is suspended and Kenneth Zohore is injured.

It means West Brom, who moved up to sixth in the Championship at the weekend, are set to involve under-21 strikers Jovan Malcolm and Reyes Cleary.

The Baggies made 11 changes for the first game and they could do so again.

Chesterfield have a selection dilemma of their own with leaders Notts County next up on Saturday.

