'Bitter' - Chesterfield coach comments on retrospective ban for West Brom striker

That is according to Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb, who was speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup third round replay at The Hawthorns.

Thomas-Asante was handed a retrospective three-match ban by the FA for an off-the-ball-incident involving Spireites full-back Jeff King. The forward headed in a 93rd minute equaliser to make it 3-3 just moments later.

As a result of the ban, Thomas Asante is not available for the replay.

Asked whether he thinks it was the right decision, Webb said: "I think so.

"A few years ago you get away with it but nowadays with replays you are not going to get away with it.

"The disappointing thing for us was it not only led to their late equaliser but that lad scored the late equaliser so that was more than a shame for us but that is life.

"If we were a Premier League team and had VAR that goal would not have stood.

"I don’t really want to wish suspensions on people but when it leads to you not getting in that fourth round hat for sure you are a little bit bitter and I think it is probably the right decision.

"He won’t play tomorrow night but whoever they replace him with will be talented.”