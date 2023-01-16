The Spireites and the Baggies go head-to-head on Tuesday night to decide who advances to the fourth round.

West Brom made 11 changes for the cup tie at the Technique Stadium and with another league game for them on Friday night at Championship leaders Burnley they will probably take a similar approach.

But they are not the only ones with a huge match on the horizon as Town also face the league leaders in Notts County this Saturday.

With that in mind, could Chesterfield make some changes of their own?

“I think we approach it to set the team up to win the game,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"I think with our squad you know whoever we put in they are not going to let us down and are not going to be a ‘lesser’ of a player than the one they are replacing.

"They (West Brom) had a game at Luton on Saturday and a massive game on Friday so I don’t know what Carlos (Corberan) will do with his team selection but whatever team they put out it will be strong. But they are certainly going to come up against a Chesterfield side who are up for the fight.

"What is the bigger game for our season? You would probably say Saturday against Notts County but that is not certainly making our minds up to do anything different for the selection for West Brom.”

Although Notts County is the more important fixture, Webb says it would be hard to deny the regular starters a chance on the big stage.

He explained: "It is a tough one because a lot of these lads have waited a long time in their careers to play somewhere like The Hawthorns in front of quite a big crowd so you don’t want to take that away from them. At the same time, there is a massive game Saturday.

"You have seen that the manager does not like to change the team when it is winning but as the season goes on with niggles and fatigue sometimes you have got to do it. Whatever changes we do or don’t make, it certainly won’t affect our view on the game which is to go and win.”