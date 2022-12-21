Weakened Chesterfield side dumped out of FA Trophy by seventh tier Coalville Town

The Spireites, clearly not seeing this competition as a priority as they go for promotion, named three academy players in the starting line-up and the bench was full of academy prospects.

Goals from Ashley Chambers and Tom McGlinchey either side of an equaliser from debutant George Wilkinson had the visitors in front at half-time.

Chambers grabbed his second of the night and Coalville’s third five minutes after the break put some distance between the two teams in this third round encounter.

Laurence Maguire congratulates George Wilkinson on his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Coalville, who collect £4,500 in prize money, were clinical on the night and punished the Spireites for their errors.

But in truth this competition was not a top priority for Chesterfield and they can now focus their attention on the fight for promotion in the National League and look forward to an FA Cup third round clash against Championship West Brom in January.

Paul Cook made nine changes, handing first-team debuts to four youngsters, including his midfielder son Connor, along with defenders Wilkinson and Jack Dolman, and impressive attacker Alexander Duhameau. Laurence Maguire made his first start of the season. Lucas Covolan, Ryheem Sheckleford and Jack Clarke made their first starts since October. Captain Ollie Banks, Tim Akinola and Akwasi Asante had an opportunity to get more minutes in the tank after their injuries.

The Spireites trailed at half-time after two close-range finishes from Chambers and McGlinchey.

Chambers tapped home Alex Dean’s low cross from the right on 10 minutes to put the away side in front.

But that was cancelled out five minutes later when young defender Wilkinson headed in Banks’ free-kick delivery. Given his lack of celebration, it might have been an own goal but he was credited with it.

Coalville soon went ahead again four minutes later when McGlinchey pounced on a weak header by Maguire before firing in.

From a Chesterfield point of view, Duhameau had been the bright spark of the first-half. His directness, dribbling and crossing received warm applause.

The Blues had been flat attacking-wise, but Asante had a snap-shot from the edge of the box saved, while Banks curled over from distance and Maguire headed wide just before the break.

Banks went close after half-time, but on 50 minutes he gave away possssion and Chambers poked in his second, via a small deflection.

The Leicestershire outfit almost had a fourth but Chambers was denied his hat-trick by the legs of Covolan.

In what was no doubt pre-planned substitutions, Banks and Tim Akinola came off on 65 minutes, replaced by two more youngsters in Adam Blakeley and Sam Hooper.

Another youth team player, Luke Mitchell, came off the bench and overall the academy lads could hold their heads up high.

Clarke got 80 minutes under his belt but the latter stages of the match were uneventful and Coalville, who dumped Notts County out of the FA Cup earlier this season, advance to the fourth round.

