The squad and manager Paul Cook were given a great send-off as they got on the coach to head to the capital for this Saturday’s play-off final against Notts County.

Despite the rain and the 1.45pm departure, when many people would have been at work and kids at school, there was a good turnout to let the players know the supporters are fully behind them.

The players and staff were seen loading the coach with their belongings as they prepared for the journey south.

Chesterfield's players and management team departed for Wembley on Thursday afternoon.

They will arrive later this evening before undergoing their final training session at a location near to Wembley.

They will then take a look around Wembley on Friday lunchtime.

