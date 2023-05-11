News you can trust since 1855
The National League Team of the Season for 22/23 has been announced.

Chesterfield, Wrexham and Notts County dominate National League Team of the Season - view full line-up

Two Chesterfield players have been named in the National League Team of the Season for the 2022/2023 campaign.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Jeff King and Ryan Colclough have both been recognised for their excellent performances this season, helping the Spireites reach the play-off final.

The rest of the line-up is dominated, understandably, by Wrexham and Notts County players.

Phil Parkinson, who led Wrexham to the title, has been named Manager of the Season.

And Notts striker Macaulay Langstaff, who has scored 42 goals, a record for the division, all from open play, has been named the Player of the Season.

Here is the team in full...

The Boreham Wood stopper kept 15 clean sheets to help his team finish sixth and qualify for the play-offs.

1. Nathan Ashmore - goalkeeper

The Boreham Wood stopper kept 15 clean sheets to help his team finish sixth and qualify for the play-offs. Photo: George Wood

By our calculations the Spireites defender has eight goals and 15 assists. From right-back. Incredible numbers.

2. Jeff King - defender

By our calculations the Spireites defender has eight goals and 15 assists. From right-back. Incredible numbers. Photo: Tina Jenner

The long throw specialist captained Wrexham to the league title, chipping in with four goals from centre-back.

3. Ben Tozer - defender

The long throw specialist captained Wrexham to the league title, chipping in with four goals from centre-back. Photo: Michael Steele

The Magpies captain has been rock solid at the back as Notts pushed Wrexham all the way for the title but just missed out.

4. Kyle Cameron - defender

The Magpies captain has been rock solid at the back as Notts pushed Wrexham all the way for the title but just missed out. Photo: Jan Kruger

Related topics:ChesterfieldNotts CountyWrexhamSpireites