Two Chesterfield players have been named in the National League Team of the Season for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Jeff King and Ryan Colclough have both been recognised for their excellent performances this season, helping the Spireites reach the play-off final.

The rest of the line-up is dominated, understandably, by Wrexham and Notts County players.

Phil Parkinson, who led Wrexham to the title, has been named Manager of the Season.

And Notts striker Macaulay Langstaff, who has scored 42 goals, a record for the division, all from open play, has been named the Player of the Season.

Here is the team in full...

Nathan Ashmore - goalkeeper The Boreham Wood stopper kept 15 clean sheets to help his team finish sixth and qualify for the play-offs.

Jeff King - defender By our calculations the Spireites defender has eight goals and 15 assists. From right-back. Incredible numbers.

Ben Tozer - defender The long throw specialist captained Wrexham to the league title, chipping in with four goals from centre-back.

Kyle Cameron - defender The Magpies captain has been rock solid at the back as Notts pushed Wrexham all the way for the title but just missed out.