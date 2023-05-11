Chesterfield, Wrexham and Notts County dominate National League Team of the Season - view full line-up
Two Chesterfield players have been named in the National League Team of the Season for the 2022/2023 campaign.
Jeff King and Ryan Colclough have both been recognised for their excellent performances this season, helping the Spireites reach the play-off final.
The rest of the line-up is dominated, understandably, by Wrexham and Notts County players.
Phil Parkinson, who led Wrexham to the title, has been named Manager of the Season.
And Notts striker Macaulay Langstaff, who has scored 42 goals, a record for the division, all from open play, has been named the Player of the Season.
Here is the team in full...