It is believed that three current members of the squad - Jamie Grimes, Ollie Banks and Joe Quigley - are the only ones to have played at the famous arena in a competitive game.

The plan is to visit the 90,000 capacity stadium to get a feel for the place and allow players to take pictures and enjoy the moment before getting down to ‘business’ on Saturday.

“Even for those lads that have played there the novelty does not wear off,” coach Danny Webb said. “Everyone is still very excited. I am sure they are in the Notts County camp as well.

Wembley Stadium.

“We are going to have a look round the stadium tomorrow (Friday). I think that is more for their mindsets when they turn up on the Saturday - it is down to business and no camera phones and all that stuff.

“It is a difficult one because you want the lads to enjoy something that could be once in a lifetime - hopefully it is not in their careers - but, if it is, you want to give them the balance of really enjoying it, and milking it, by winning because it is a great place to win but a hell hole to lose.”

As of Tuesday the Spireites had sold just over 10,000 tickets. On Wednesday Notts County said they had sold 20,000 so it is all set for a bumper crowd and an electric atmosphere.

Webb continued: “It is a day out for the fans, it is a shame about the travel problems everyone is encountering, but they can enjoy it up until the kick-off then I am sure they will get nervous and anxious too.