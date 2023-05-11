The Spireites and the Magpies will contest the showpiece occasion at Wembley this weekend to decide who is promoted to League Two.

Winger Colclough, who has scored seven goals and grabbed five assists since joining Town, was struggling throughout extra-time against Bromley in the semi-final and there were concerns he had pulled his hamstring but those fears can now be eased.

“It was a bit of cramp,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield play Notts County in the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

“We thought that as well (that it was his hamstring) but it was cramp and he will definitely be fit for selection.”

Captain Jamie Grimes, who played every minute of every league game this season, was accidentally bundled over to the floor in the excitement of the pitch invasion and he was limping a bit after the match but Webb says there is nothing to worry about with him.

“He is okay,” Webb said.

“He is fine, he will be good to go, it could have been worse but luckily it wasn’t.”

In terms of the other team news, Webb added: “We are all good.

“Akwasi Asante has been training fully but it is whether he has missed too much time out to be thrown in and involved.

